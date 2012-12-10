Advertisement

Careers

Organic Division Seeks Nominations

by Linda Wang
December 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 50
The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry seeks nominations for its Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry (TAOC) Awards. The goal of the program is to recognize chemists at the bachelor’s and master’s degree levels for their contributions in the workplace and to encourage them to get involved in divisional activities.

Award winners will be invited to present their research at the 19th annual Symposium on Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry, to be held during the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

Submissions must include a letter describing the nominee’s contributions and a copy of the nominee’s curriculum vitae. Additional letters and supporting documents are welcome but not essential. Nominees should hold at least a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent and be working in chemistry. They should not have received a previous TAOC Award.

Nominations must be received by Jan. 31, 2013, and should be made using the online application available at organicdivision.org/taoc. For more information, e-mail Katherine Lee at katherine.lee@pfizer.com or call (617) 665-5664.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

