Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

In Praise Of Volunteers

by A. Maureen Rouhi
December 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Paul Lewer
Nick Osborn installing the nuclear chemistry panel on the “Think Like a Molecule” wall of the St. Vincent Medical Group pediatric office, Zionsville, Ind.
Credit: Paul Lewer

During this season of giving, let’s pause to celebrate the often-unsung work of chemists who volunteer generously to promote scientific awareness.

The power of volunteering comes through in several parts of this issue. On page 55, Cheryl B. Frech, chair of the American Chemical Society’s Committee on Public Relations & Communications, shares some of the reasons members enjoy participating in the ACS Chemistry Ambassadors program. ACS launched the program in 2009 to educate the public about chemistry’s value.

Meanwhile, on page 49, Senior Editor Bethany Halford describes a program of the Girl Scouts of the USA and the New York Academy of Sciences “to bring more science to girls in middle school.” Volunteer mentors and role models drive the program; one of them is Mary Ellen Heavner, who is working on a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the City University of New York. Despite the time commitment—90 minutes to prepare for a two-hour troop meeting, 90 minutes to travel from her home in Queens to the Girl Scout troop in Brooklyn, and 90 minutes to return home, every week for five weeks—Heavner wants to do it again. “The girls are so energetic,” she tells Halford. “When their eyes turn on and they have an answer to a question, it’s really exciting.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Paul Lewer
Molecules associated with the brain and with a variety of chemistry careers, as well as a mobile of world-renowned chemists, are among the decorations designed to engage visitors at the St. Vincent clinic.
Credit: Paul Lewer

Volunteers not only work directly with people, but sometimes they also work with spaces, making them enticing for those who use them. Take the Newscripts item by Senior Editor Linda Wang, on page 64, about the playground at the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford, Ill. The playground’s jungle gym is built in the shape of a buckyball; its rope climb resembles a nanotube. The people behind the chemistry-themed playground are University of Wisconsin, Madison, chemists Jim Maynard, Andrew Greenberg, and John W. Moore. They hope the chemistry-inspired play equipment “gets children interested in nanoscience.”

The transformation of a waiting room in a pediatric office of the St. Vincent Medical Group, in Zionsville, Ind., as described by Assistant Managing Editor Sophie Rovner on page 56, is almost magical. With help from an ACS local section Innovative Project Grant, volunteers led by Sibel Selcuk, chair of the Indiana Section, converted the waiting room from drab and nondescript to colorful and exciting.

Selcuk’s volunteer brigade included Linda Osborn, a local section member; Osborn’s husband, Gary, an electrician; and their son, Nick, an engineer, shown above installing the nuclear chemistry panel on a wall that’s headlined “Think Like a Molecule.” Other walls tell different chemistry-based stories; for example, the green wall is about recycling and green chemistry. The waiting room is a crowd-pleaser, Rovner says, eliciting from one little boy the wondrous response, “Wow, cool, chemistry.”

Cool volunteers, too.

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 2023 Outreach Volunteers of the Year
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS celebrates Earth Day
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists Celebrate Earth Day

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE