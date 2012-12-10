Protein Sciences Will Lease Pfizer Plant

Protein Sciences, a manufacturer of recombinant flu vaccines, plans to make a multi-million-dollar investment in vaccine production at Pfizer’s Pearl River, N.Y., campus. The company will lease an 83,000-sq-ft building at the Pfizer facility to manufacture Flublok, a pandemic flu vaccine that it expects FDA to approve early next year. Wyeth, now part of Pfizer, had also used the plant to make a vaccine. Protein Sciences says it is also studying a manufacturing expansion near its headquarters in Meriden, Conn.
