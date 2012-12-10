Advertisement

ACS News

Radding Award To Bonnie Charpentier

by Linda Wang
December 10, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 50
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Bonnie Charpentier
Bonnie Charpentier
Credit: Courtesy of Bonnie Charpentier

Bonnie A. Charpentier, vice president of regulatory affairs and quality at Metabolex, is the winner of the 2012 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented annually by the American Chemical Society Santa Clara Valley Section to an ACS member who has contributed to the local, regional, and national activities of the society.

Charpentier is currently serving her third term on the ACS Board of Directors as director of District VI. She has served ACS in many other volunteer positions at the local and national levels, including chair of the ACS board. Her activities for her local section include teaching an interview workshop for undergraduate students and sponsoring a chemistry workshop for middle school teachers held in conjunction with National Chemistry Week.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

