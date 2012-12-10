Ranbaxy Recalls Statin Drug Batches

Ranbaxy Laboratories’ U.S. subsidiary has recalled 41 lots of atorvastatin, the company’s generic version of the Pfizer drug Lipitor, because they may contain sand-sized glass particles. So far no one has reported an adverse reaction, the company says. The recall is another blow to Ranbaxy’s image. The firm reached an agreement with FDA less than a year ago about how to address manufacturing problems discovered in 2008 at Ranbaxy plants in northern India.
