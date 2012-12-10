Taminco Attempts Stock Offering Again

The amines specialist Taminco Global Chemical has filed documents with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to $250 million in stock. Taminco was formed in 2003 from the amines business of Belgium’s UCB and has grown by acquiring similar businesses to reach $1.1 billion in sales last year. It filed for an IPO on the Brussels Stock Exchange in 2010 when owned by CVC Capital Partners but later withdrew the request. CVC sold Taminco to Apollo Global Management late last year for $1.4 billion.
