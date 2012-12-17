ACS Board Actions For 2013

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors has approved a 2013 operating budget with projected revenues of $499.2 million—an increase of 3.0% over the 2012 budget—and a net contribution of $13.2 million. This translates into an overall return on revenue of 2.7%, which is within the board guidelines. The approval came at the board’s meeting on Dec. 6 to 8 in Arlington, Va.
At the meeting, the board also approved a capital budget of $29.1 million, a decline of $2.3 million from 2012. The board reelected William F. Carroll Jr. as chair for 2013 and also elected two members for its executive committee: Bonnie A. Charpentier will fill a two-year term, and Larry K. Krannich will fill a one-year term. Pat N. Confalone will continue his two-year term on the committee.
At the recommendation of the Board Committee on Grants & Awards, the board voted to approve a new national award, the Harry B. Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, contingent on establishment of an endowment for the award.
At the recommendation of the Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations, the board voted to approve an alliance with the South African Chemical Institute and to authorize formation of the Romanian International Chemical Sciences Chapter.
Other board actions included voting to approve the move of the fall 2017 national meeting from St. Louis to Washington, D.C.; the creation of the Joint Board-Council Committee on Senior Chemists; the continuation of the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities and the Committee on Professional Training; and the appointment of William B. Tolman as editor-in-chief of .
