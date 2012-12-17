Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Board Actions For 2013

Board of directors approves 2013 budget, reelects Carroll as board chair

by Linda Wang
December 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Carroll
[+]Enlarge
William F. Carroll Jr.

The American Chemical Society Board of Directors has approved a 2013 operating budget with projected revenues of $499.2 million—an increase of 3.0% over the 2012 budget—and a net contribution of $13.2 million. This translates into an overall return on revenue of 2.7%, which is within the board guidelines. The approval came at the board’s meeting on Dec. 6 to 8 in Arlington, Va.

At the meeting, the board also approved a capital budget of $29.1 million, a decline of $2.3 million from 2012. The board reelected William F. Carroll Jr. as chair for 2013 and also elected two members for its executive committee: Bonnie A. Charpentier will fill a two-year term, and Larry K. Krannich will fill a one-year term. Pat N. Confalone will continue his two-year term on the committee.

At the recommendation of the Board Committee on Grants & Awards, the board voted to approve a new national award, the Harry B. Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, contingent on establishment of an endowment for the award.

At the recommendation of the Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations, the board voted to approve an alliance with the South African Chemical Institute and to authorize formation of the Romanian International Chemical Sciences Chapter.

Other board actions included voting to approve the move of the fall 2017 national meeting from St. Louis to Washington, D.C.; the creation of the Joint Board-Council Committee on Senior Chemists; the continuation of the Committee on Chemists with Disabilities and the Committee on Professional Training; and the appointment of William B. Tolman as editor-in-chief of .

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Board actions from December 2022 meeting
December ACS Board actions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Board of Directors approves 2018 budget and strategic plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.