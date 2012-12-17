Scaling Up Science In South Africa

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09051-cover1-portraitcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09051-cover1-portraitcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 17, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 51

Government tries to grow a competitive research enterprise in five key areas

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 51
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Energy

Scaling Up Science In South Africa

Government tries to grow a competitive research enterprise in five key areas

Geoengineering Test Fuels Debate

Ocean iron-dumping project prompts proposals to regulate climate intervention

Designing Away Endocrine Disruption

Assessment framework enables chemists to spot chemicals with endocrine-disrupting activity early in the design process

  • Education

    NCW’s Silver Anniversary

    National Chemistry Week celebrates 25 years of outreach with this year’s nanotechnology theme

  • Materials

    Just Add Water: DNA Hydrogel Remembers Its Original Shape When Resubmerged

    Unique material could find use for drug delivery and in electrical switches and robotics

  • Business

    Bispecific Antibodies Deliver Two For The Price Of One

    With new biotech drugs, scientists try to pack more punch into a single molecule

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Analytical Chemistry

Robin Clark

Chemist describes the challenges of authenticating artwork and finding forgeries

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Caffeinated Beer, Manure-Preserving Sauerkraut

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT