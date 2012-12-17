Scaling Up Science In South Africa
Government tries to grow a competitive research enterprise in five key areas
December 17, 2012 Cover
Volume 90, Issue 51
Government tries to grow a competitive research enterprise in five key areas
Cover image:
Credit:
Government tries to grow a competitive research enterprise in five key areas
Ocean iron-dumping project prompts proposals to regulate climate intervention
Assessment framework enables chemists to spot chemicals with endocrine-disrupting activity early in the design process
National Chemistry Week celebrates 25 years of outreach with this year’s nanotechnology theme
Unique material could find use for drug delivery and in electrical switches and robotics
With new biotech drugs, scientists try to pack more punch into a single molecule