Albemarle Invests In Two U.S. Plants

Albemarle plans to spend $65 million over the next five years to expand its facility in Orangeburg, S.C. The project will add reactors to make GreenCrest polymeric brominated flame retardant, organometallics for polymer catalysts, and two new products in the firm’s fine chemistry services business. Separately, Albemarle has completed a multi-million-dollar expansion in Tyrone, Pa., that doubles capacity to make a proprietary chemical for a customer.
