Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Amgen To Buy DeCode Genetics

Drug Discovery: Leading biotech company bags Icelandic gene hunter

by Ann M. Thayer
December 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: DeCode Genetics
DeCode Genetics has labs in Reykjavik, Iceland.
Photo of researcher working in a DeCode Genetics lab.
Credit: DeCode Genetics
DeCode Genetics has labs in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Amgen has agreed to acquire deCode Genetics for $415 million. Based in Reykjavik, Iceland, deCode deciphers the links between genetics and human diseases largely by relying on Iceland’s exceptionally thorough genealogical records and genetic data.

Amgen, the largest independent biotech firm, hopes that deCode’s understanding of disease susceptibility will provide targets for drug discovery. The acquisition “fits perfectly with our objective to pursue rapid development of relevant molecules that reach the right disease targets while avoiding investments in programs based on less well validated targets,” says Amgen CEO Robert A. Bradway.

Although the deal came as somewhat of a surprise to investors, it is “consistent with Amgen’s focus on personalized treatments based on genetic markers, particularly for cancer,” noted Steven Silver, a biotech analyst at Standard & Poor’s, in a report on the deal. “DeCode’s expertise in discovering genetic risk factors in human disease should enhance productivity across Amgen’s drug pipeline.”

DeCode was launched in 1996 and went public in 2000 during the boom era in genome sequencing. Yet the company was never able to turn its research into a successful drug. By 2009, deCode had ceased its clinical development programs and filed for bankruptcy, although the firm continued to work with academic and pharma company partners.

In 2010, deCode emerged as a new private company financed by the venture capital consortium Saga Investments, which includes Polaris Venture Partners and Arch Venture Partners. Focused on human genetics research, deCode now has businesses in diagnostic disease-risk tests, personal genome scans, and contract services around genotyping, DNA sequencing, and data analysis.

Being acquired by Amgen will allow deCode to once again align its prolific genetic research output with in-house drug R&D efforts. “Target discovery, validation, and prioritization efforts can be accelerated,” says founder and CEO Kári Stefánsson.

The companies expect to complete the acquisition by the end of the year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Illumina edges toward drug discovery
Ginkgo buys Warp Drive genome-mining platform
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Artificial intelligence investment booms in drug discovery field

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE