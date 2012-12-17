Antidepressant Acts Fast

Antidepressants currently being prescribed by doctors don’t work for all patients, and when they do have an effect, they usually take weeks to kick in. To address these issues, researchers at the National Institute of Mental Health are testing a fast-acting compound from AstraZeneca, called AZD6765, on patients with major depressive disorder. Led by Carlos A. Zarate Jr., the scientists recently published the results of a Phase II clinical trial indicating that the drug has promise (Biol. Psychiatry, DOI: 10.1016/j.biopsych.2012.10.019). Typical FDA-approved antidepressants target nerve-cell receptors that bind neurotransmitters such as serotonin or dopamine. Like the hallucination-inducing street drug ketamine, AZD6765 targets and blocks a different receptor: the N-methyl-
