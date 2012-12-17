BASF Spends More On Omega-3 Acids

BASF is putting close to $30 million into a fish oil extract company that it acquired in Scotland earlier this year. The firm, Equateq, makes highly concentrated omega-3 fatty acids for the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. Employment has increased 22% to 52 since the acquisition, the companies say, and 90 more jobs could be added through future expansion. Last month BASF agreed to purchase Pronova BioPharma, a Norwegian producer of omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil, for $850 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter