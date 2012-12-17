Canadian Center Spins Off Company

GreenCentre Canada, a government-backed green chemistry development lab in Ontario, has founded a water desalination company, Forward Water Technologies, which is based on a “switchable salt” invented at Queen’s University by chemist Philip Jessop. The firm’s technology uses a concentrated salt solution to draw water across a membrane without using heat or energy. The salt can then be switched off, removed, and collected for reuse. An earlier spin-off, Switchable Solutions, markets a green solvent also discovered by Jessop.
