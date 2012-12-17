Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Edges Ease Surface Oxidation Of Metals

Metal atoms detach from defects to react with adsorbed oxygen

by Jyllian Kemsley
December 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

SMOOTH OXIDE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
Oxide formation at a step edge on a copper surface smooths the surface.
Oxide formation at a step edge on a copper surface smooths the surface.
Credit: Phys. Rev. Lett.
Oxide formation at a step edge on a copper surface smooths the surface.

Oxidation of metal surfaces preferentially occurs when metal atoms detach from defect edges and react with adsorbed oxygen atoms, according to a report in Physical Review Letters (DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.109.235502). The formation of oxide layers on metal surfaces can be corrosive, protective, or catalytically necessary, depending on the application. By using transmission electron microscopy to study oxidation of copper surfaces under low-pressure oxygen, a research group led by Guangwen Zhou of the State University of New York, Binghamton, determined that oxidation occurs as oxygen adsorbs onto the surface and reacts with copper atoms that detach from step edges and diffuse across the surface. Previous studies of surfaces with fewer defects—conducted under ultrahigh vacuum—had indicated instead that oxide layer growth requires significant bulk diffusion of oxygen atoms down into the metal lattice and metal atoms up to the surface. Zhou and colleagues found that oxidizing a flat surface leads to more stress and mechanical breakdown between the metal and oxide layers, while step-facilitated oxidation reduces stress and smooths the surface as metal atoms are drawn from the edges.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE