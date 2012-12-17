Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

European Union Moves Toward Unified Patent System

Intellectual Property: A less expensive and less cumbersome system could take effect as early as April 14, if ratified

by Glenn Hess
December 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

An easier, less costly patenting process in Europe is on the horizon pending ratification of a proposed common system by at least 13 European Union member states. The new patent system could take effect as early as April 2014.

Currently, businesses or individuals in Europe file for patent protection separately in each EU country. Thus, obtaining a patent that is valid across the EU now costs an average of $47,000, much of which goes to translating documents into multiple languages. With the new system, an EU patent may cost as little as $6,100, according to the European Commission.

“The significant lowering of the cost of patenting inventions in Europe will strongly benefit European enterprises, especially research centers and small and medium enterprises,” says European Patent Office (EPO) President Benoît Battistelli.

On Dec. 11, the European Parliament voted by a wide margin in favor of proposals to create a single patent valid in all but two of the EU’s 27 member nations. The move would establish accepted languages for patents and create a special court, with headquarters in Paris, for hearing patent disputes.

Spain and Italy have refused to join the new scheme, however, because of language concerns. Patent applications under the proposed new system will have to be submitted to EPO in English, French, or German.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Europe’s science budget set to grow despite Brexit
U.K. to ratify single EU patent system
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patent applications surge in Europe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE