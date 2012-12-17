GSK Teams With Two Academic Centers

GlaxoSmithKline has sealed two academic partnerships aimed at developing drugs against protein targets. GSK will work with Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to develop a treatment that could reverse facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The partners hope to discover a small molecule that can block the activity of a protein that is improperly expressed by the DUX4 gene in people with FSHD. And GSK will work with the University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center to develop antibodies that activate OX40, a receptor on the surface of T cells that enhances the immune system’s attack on cancer. M. D. Anderson could receive payments totaling $335 million.
