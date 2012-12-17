Isis Signs Two Antisense Pacts

Isis Pharmaceuticals has formed partnerships with AstraZeneca to discover and develop antisense drugs against five cancer targets and with Biogen Idec for antisense drugs directed at three neurological or neuromuscular disease targets. In exchange for $31 million, Isis will give AstraZeneca an exclusive license to ISIS-STAT3Rx, a compound under development to inhibit STAT3, a protein that drives cancer growth. Isis will receive $30 million from Biogen, with which it is already working on antisense drugs to treat spinal muscular atrophy and myotonic dystrophy. Antisense drugs target the destruction of RNA involved in disease processes.
