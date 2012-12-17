Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Modified Heck Reaction With Remote Control

Relay process generates a chiral center and a ketone, several bonds apart

by Carmen Drahl
December 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

PASS IT ON
[+]Enlarge
Sigman’s relay chemistry produces remotely functionalized ketones by effectively walking a catalyst along a carbon chain.
Walking a catalyst along a carbon chain creates remotely functionalized ketones through relay chemistry.
Sigman’s relay chemistry produces remotely functionalized ketones by effectively walking a catalyst along a carbon chain.

Nobel Laureate Richard Heck’s legacy stretches far into synthesis. Now, researchers have made his namesake reaction go to new lengths. The adapted Heck reaction forms a chiral carbon center while also acting several bonds away to oxidize an alcohol to a ketone (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1229208). Erik W. Werner and Matthew S. Sigman sought a reliable version of a phenomenon that sometimes happens in Heck chemistry—midreaction, the palladium catalyst migrates one carbon over, generating a ketone instead of the typical alkene. With colleagues at the University of Utah, they surmised that an electron-poor catalyst with bulky ligands might induce enantioselectivity, but the catalyst might also stick to an alkene substrate and walk along its carbon chain, adding ketone functionality two, three, or four carbons away from the reaction’s starting point. With aryldiazonium salts as arene sources, and pyridine-oxazoline ligands, they indeed obtained remotely functionalized chiral ketones. Next, Sigman says, the team must verify how the catalyst works and move toward more commonly used arene sources. Sigman used his own mathematical technique to find the ligand, and he needed only nine starting candidates instead of the typical hundreds—an impressive feat for an extremely challenging reaction, says University of Delaware organometallic chemist Donald A. Watson.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE