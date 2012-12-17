Advertisement

Education

NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners

NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners

by Linda Wang
December 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 51
The ACS Committee on Community Activities and the ACS Office of Volunteer Support have announced the winners of the 2012 National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest, in which K-12 students were invited to share their interpretation of this year’s theme, “Nanotechnology: The Smallest BiG Idea in Science!” in the form of illustrated poems. First place winners in each grade category received $300. Second-place winners received $150.

 

K–2nd Grade: 1st Place
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ludivina Avila
Emilio Del Angel, South Texas Section.
Credit: Ludivina Avila
Emilio Del Angel, South Texas Section.
Credit: Ludivina Avila
Emilio Del Angel, South Texas Section.
K–2nd Grade: 2nd Place
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Aviva Westheim
A. J. Rice, Central Arizona Section.
Credit: Aviva Westheim
A. J. Rice, Central Arizona Section.
Credit: Aviva Westheim
A. J. Rice, Central Arizona Section.
3rd–5th Grade: 1st Place
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Aviva Westheim
Sunay Dubey, North Jersey Section.
Credit: Aviva Westheim
Sunay Dubey, North Jersey Section.
Credit: Aviva Westheim
Sunay Dubey, North Jersey Section.
3rd–5th Grade: 2nd Place
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Subhash Goel
Jessie Hutcheson, Southwest Georgia Section.
Credit: Subhash Goel
Jessie Hutcheson, Southwest Georgia Section.
Credit: Subhash Goel
Jessie Hutcheson, Southwest Georgia Section.
6th–8th Grade: 1st Place
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Aviva Westheim
Jeffrey Pelayo, Puget Sound Section.
Credit: Aviva Westheim
Jeffrey Pelayo, Puget Sound Section.
Credit: Aviva Westheim
Jeffrey Pelayo, Puget Sound Section.
6th–8th Grade: 2nd Place
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Melissa Reis
Alana Moe, Sioux Valley Section.
Credit: Melissa Reis
Alana Moe, Sioux Valley Section.
Credit: Melissa Reis
Alana Moe, Sioux Valley Section.
9th–12th Grade: 2nd Place
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ellen Anderson
Nicole Cohen, Connecticut Valley Section.
Credit: Ellen Anderson
Nicole Cohen, Connecticut Valley Section.
Credit: Ellen Anderson
Nicole Cohen, Connecticut Valley Section.
9th–12th Grade: 1st Place
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lydia Hines
Cassie Kiewiet, Kalamazoo Section.
Credit: Lydia Hines
Cassie Kiewiet, Kalamazoo Section.
Credit: Lydia Hines
Cassie Kiewiet, Kalamazoo Section.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

