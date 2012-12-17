NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners

The ACS Committee on Community Activities and the ACS Office of Volunteer Support have announced the winners of the 2012 National Chemistry Week Illustrated Poem Contest, in which K-12 students were invited to share their interpretation of this year’s theme, “Nanotechnology: The Smallest BiG Idea in Science!” in the form of illustrated poems. First place winners in each grade category received $300. Second-place winners received $150.
