VanDeMark Sold In Private Equity Deal

Private equity firm Buckingham Capital Partners has sold VanDeMark Chemical to Uni-World Capital, another private equity investor, for an undisclosed sum. Buckingham purchased Lockport, N.Y.-based VanDeMark, a specialist in phosgene chemistry, for $40 million in 2007 from France’s SNPE. The Uni-World acquisition follows on the heels of another private equity to private equity deal in fine chemicals: Resilience Capital Partners’ sale of ChemDesign to Lubar & Co. late last month.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter