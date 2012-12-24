ACS Hosts Science Diplomats Club Luncheon

ACS hosted a luncheon on Nov. 28 for members of the Science Diplomats Club, which includes science and technology counselors, attachés, and representatives of research institutions from more than 40 embassies based in Washington, D.C. The event was a show of appreciation for club members and other international partners who provided support during the 2011 International Year of Chemistry and the 2012 International Chemistry Olympiad.
