ACS News

ACS Hosts Science Diplomats Club Luncheon

by Linda Wang
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang
Francisco Gomez (from left), Chris Fall, David M. Stonner, Brad Miller, Annick Suzor-Weiner, Giulio Busulini, Abdul Hadi Alkhalili, Denise Creech.
Credit: Linda Wang

ACS hosted a luncheon on Nov. 28 for members of the Science Diplomats Club, which includes science and technology counselors, attachés, and representatives of research institutions from more than 40 embassies based in Washington, D.C. The event was a show of appreciation for club members and other international partners who provided support during the 2011 International Year of Chemistry and the 2012 International Chemistry Olympiad.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

