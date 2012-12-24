Chemistry Ancestry

The American Chemical Society’s 2011 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2011 IRS Form 990.”
Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
I was pleasantly surprised to read the article on Joseph Black (C&EN, Oct. 22, page 41).
As a child I remember my mother and my maternal grandfather speaking of the Black history, concerning a famous ancestor from Scotland. My mother’s maiden name was Black. At the University of Texas, Arlington, where I majored in science, I saw a picture of Joseph Black in a chemistry textbook. I was shocked at the strong resemblance between him and my grandfather. Later on I started my own business, Metro Chem Associates, a small chemical processing company. As part of the services we provide, we help other companies solve problems they encounter in their operations. Even as a child I always had a strong interest in chemistry. So maybe there is something accurate about the theory of heredity.
James Kirk Drews
Mineral Wells, Texas
