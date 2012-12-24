Chemistry Olympiad Mentors Sought

ACS seeks high school teachers and college faculty to serve a three-year term as mentors for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program.
The mentors lead a two-week study camp in June at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs, and select the U.S. team for the international competition.
For more information and to apply, visit www.acs.org/olympiad. The deadline is Jan. 26, 2013.
