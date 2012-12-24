Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Defense Authorization Has Biofuels, Critical Materials Provisions

by Andrea Widener
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sarah E. Burford/Navy
The Navy’s Great Green Fleet exercise in July, which included the Henry J. Kaiser powered by a 50-50 biofuel-petroleum fuel blend, showed that biofuels can be successfully deployed by the military.
This photo shows the Great Green Fleet demonstration in July 2012.
Credit: Sarah E. Burford/Navy
The Navy’s Great Green Fleet exercise in July, which included the Henry J. Kaiser powered by a 50-50 biofuel-petroleum fuel blend, showed that biofuels can be successfully deployed by the military.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have come to a compromise on the National Defense Authorization Act, an annual measure to approve the Department of Defense’s budget goals but not allocate actual dollars. Several science provisions are among the issues agreed to in a joint conference committee earlier this month.

The first deals with the military’s biofuels research program. Under the compromise bill, DOD won’t be able to spend money on pilot biofuel refineries unless those funds are matched by the Departments of Energy and Agriculture. That version is less restrictive than the House’s, which would have stopped the military from spending money on biofuels until the price is on par with petroleum—it is currently several times higher.

Critical minerals were also addressed in the House and Senate bills, but as C&EN went to press it wasn’t clear how those measures had fared in the compromise. The Senate bill would require federal agencies to start coordinating critical minerals development. It also would direct DOE to support projects to domestically produce molybdenum-99, a common medical isotope, without highly enriched uranium. A House provision would direct DOD to report to Congress on the recycling of critical elements from fluorescent lighting materials.

The White House has objected to some provisions that remain in the compromise bill, but it isn’t clear whether the President will veto it.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Big Cuts Proposed For Renewable Energy
Bill Seeks Details Of Pending Budget Cut
House Passes Energy Spending Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE