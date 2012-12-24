Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Designing Proteins From Scratch

Rules integrate structure and function, enabling scientists to design better protein catalysts

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from Nature
Design rules yield a predicted protein structure (red) that closely matches its actual structure (blue).
A ribbon structure of a protein.
Credit: Adapted from Nature
Design rules yield a predicted protein structure (red) that closely matches its actual structure (blue).

Most efforts to design protein catalysts start with an existing protein and modify it to perform a new function. But the reconfigured proteins usually don’t work as well as hoped. A set of rules developed this year by David Baker of the University of Washington, Gaetano T. Montelione of Rutgers University, and coworkers helps protein designers build better catalysts by integrating structure and function together from the ground up (C&EN, Nov. 12, page 8; Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature11600). The design rules describe the junctions between adjacent structural elements such as α-helices and β-strands. The rules, which are mostly independent of amino acid sequence, depend on the chirality of ββ units and the orientation of αβ and βα units in the proteins. These characteristics are dictated by the length of the structural elements and the loops that connect them. Once the correct backbone has been determined, simulations identify the best sequence. Baker and coworkers used their rules to design a variety of proteins. Volunteers in the distributed computing project Rosetta@home predicted the lowest energy structure for each of the proteins. Baker and his colleagues then chose five proteins in which the predicted structure matched the designed structure, expressed them in bacteria, and obtained their structures using NMR spectroscopy. The actual structures matched the designed structures. The next step for the team is adding catalytic sites to these protein scaffolds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new tool for protein designers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thousands of predicted protein structures released
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Designer protein tackles binding

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE