Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Encapsulation Protects Iron Catalyst

Sequestering Fe nanoparticles in peapod-type carbon nanotubes shields the metal from acid leaching in fuel cells

by Mitch Jacoby
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Graphic shows Fe nanoparticles (yellow) encapsulated in carbon nanotubes catalyzing O2 conversion to water.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.

Encapsulating iron nanoparticles in pea-pod-like carbon nanotubes shields the metal from the harsh chemical environment common to fuel cells. Yet it leaves the particles free to catalyze reactions that are key to generating electricity, according to researchers in China (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201204958). The finding suggests strategies for reducing the high cost of polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells by substituting inexpensive catalysts for platinum. Cost has been a major impediment to fuel-cell commercialization for electric cars. Researchers previously determined that some forms of iron can catalyze O2 reduction to water—the PEM fuel-cell cathode reaction—when the metal is fashioned as an electrode. Yet the acidic environment in those fuel cells and the presence of SO2 leach the metal and degrade performance, dashing hopes of exploiting inexpensive iron. Dehui Deng, Xinhe Bao, Xiulian Pan, and coworkers at Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics found a way to sidestep those problems. They report that cathodes made with the encapsulated Fe nanoparticles operate stably for several hours even in the presence of 10 ppm SO2. Reference cells generate higher electric current initially but begin to fail within minutes under those conditions, they say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Metal Nitride Support Boosts Fuel-Cell Catalyst Performance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Three-Part Catalyst Works Like A Charm
Platinum-Free Fuel-Cell Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE