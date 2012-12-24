Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Heparin Building Blocks Go Upscale

Access to gram amounts of modular sugar units eases synthesis of important cell-signaling oligosaccharides

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Chemists have devised a synthetic process to make gram-scale amounts of heparin-related oligosaccharides, a development with potential to improve the quality and safety of blood thinners and make available other heparin oligosaccharide medicines. Heparin and heparan sulfate are a family of glycosaminoglycans that play a role in regulating blood-vessel growth, blood coagulation, and the spread of cancer tumors. The clinically used drugs are short-chain oligosaccharides currently isolated from slaughtered pigs and cattle, but chemists would like to make them synthetically for better quality control. Unlike proteins or nucleic acids, however, glycosaminoglycan biosynthesis is not template driven, making it tricky to synthesize from scratch. One limitation has been an affordable synthesis of a uronic acid disaccharide building block. Earlier this year, John M. Gardiner and coworkers at the University of Manchester, in England, overcame that problem with a multi-gram-scale synthesis of an iduronate thioglycoside (J. Org. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jo300722y). Gardiner’s team has now used this disaccharide in an iterative process to prepare the first gram amounts of a structurally well-defined longer-chain heparin dodecasaccharide (Org. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ol303112y). The Manchester researchers envision using their modular approach as a general strategy to prepare heparins of different lengths and sulfation patterns on a scale suitable for clinical use, including for cancer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists smash record for longest polysaccharide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Procedure Aids Artemisinin Synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Easy Route To Sugar Building Blocks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE