Environment

Kudos On Good Reporting

December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
I teach insect toxicology at the University of California, Riverside, and I just read Britt Erickson’s article “Protecting the Bees” (C&EN, Oct. 15, page 28). The possible role of insecticides in causing colony collapse disorder (CCD) is an important topic in that class; therefore, I have been following the controversy since it arose many years ago.

Of all the articles I have read in all this time, Erickson’s was one of the best. It was balanced; presented both sides of the case well; and included government regulators, beekeepers, nongovernmental organizations, and researchers. It also pointed out gaps in information and lack of funding to sort out the various causes.

I usually devour each issue of C&EN. It is one of the best sources of good information on topical subjects, including biology and microbiology. Congratulations on another winner, and keep up the good work.

Tom Miller
Riverside, Calif.

