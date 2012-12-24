LG And Oman Oil Plan Polyester

LG International and Oman Oil have signed a joint development agreement to build plants making polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and its main raw material, purified terephthalic acid (PTA). The $850 million complex, planned for the Omani port of Sohar, will have an annual capacity of 500,000 metric tons of PET and 1.1 million metric tons of PTA. Government-controlled Oman Oil will own a 70% stake; LG will own the rest. The partners say the facilities, to open by the end of 2016, will spur development of downstream polyester product manufacturing.
