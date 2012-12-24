Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Membrane Unmixes Oil And Water

Hydrophilic-oleophobic combo could clean up oil spills, treat wastewater, purify fuels, separate emulsions

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Credit: University of Michigan/C&EN/YouTube
Supermembrane Separates Oil and Water with Ease
Even though oil and water don’t mix, when they do come together, as in oil spills, they’re difficult to separate. Researchers at the University of Michigan and the Air Force Research Lab developed a membrane that separates the substances with ease, via gravity filtration. In this clip, watch the membrane in action and learn about the materials it’s made from.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
These AFM images of a hydrophilic-oleophobic membrane show that the dry surface is covered with crystalline regions of polymer and fluorinated silsesquioxane (left). But when wet with water, the surface reconfigures and becomes smooth, allowing water to pass through.
AFM images of a superhydrophilic-superoleophobic membrane.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
These AFM images of a hydrophilic-oleophobic membrane show that the dry surface is covered with crystalline regions of polymer and fluorinated silsesquioxane (left). But when wet with water, the surface reconfigures and becomes smooth, allowing water to pass through.

Oil and water usually don’t mix, but when the two end up together, say in an oil spill or in an emulsion, they can be nearly impossible to completely separate. However, by combining a water-loving polymer with an oil-repelling silicon-based material, researchers this year created a new breed of membrane that efficiently separates bulk amounts of any type of oil-water mixture by simple gravity filtration. A team including Arun K. Kota and Anish Tuteja of the University of Michigan and Joseph M. Mabry of the Air Force Research Laboratory devised membranes that sidestep typical membrane limitations—fouling by viscous materials and the energy cost of pumping liquids through the membrane—by dipping polyester fabric or stainless steel mesh in a mixture of cross-linked polyethylene glycol diacrylate, which is hydrophilic, and a fluorinated polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane, which is oleophobic (C&EN, Sept. 3, page 9; Nat. Commun., DOI: 10.1038/ncomms2027). When an oil-water mixture or emulsion is poured onto one of the membranes, microcrystalline regions reconfigure to form a smooth, noncrystalline surface that allows the polymer to hydrogen bond with water. Water then flows unimpeded through the membrane, which holds back the oil and is resistant to fouling. The researchers envision the membranes being used not only to clean up oil spills but also to treat wastewater, purify fuels, and separate emulsions used in manufacturing processes. Since the discovery was announced in August, Tuteja says the research team has been approached by three dozen companies with interest in buying membranes or licensing the technology.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Water (blue) readily wets the surface and rapeseed oil (red) beads up on two versions of a hydrophilic-oleophobic membrane: stainless steel (top) and polyester (bottom).
This is a photo of water (blue) and rapeseed oil (red) on stainless steel (top) and polyester (bottom) superhydrophilic-superoleophobic membranes.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Water (blue) readily wets the surface and rapeseed oil (red) beads up on two versions of a hydrophilic-oleophobic membrane: stainless steel (top) and polyester (bottom).
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ZwitterCo raises $33 million for zwitterionic wastewater membranes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A practical membrane separates gasoline from crude oil
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two-faced fabric separates oil from emulsions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE