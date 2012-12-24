Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Molecules Cooled To Near Zero

Physics: Supercooling, first done in atoms, now has been done to hydroxyl radicals, enabling quantum chemistry

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
Controlled by microwave pulses and electric fields, trapped hydroxyl radicals are progressively cooled, as higher energy molecules are allowed to escape.
Apparatus and diagram of evaporative cooling of OH radicals
Credit: Nature
Controlled by microwave pulses and electric fields, trapped hydroxyl radicals are progressively cooled, as higher energy molecules are allowed to escape.

The creation of the first Bose-Einstein condensate—a supercooled collection of atoms displaying single-particle quantum behavior—won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2001. Now, scientists have in sight the prospect of taking entire molecules to that level of coldness (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature11718).

The unprecedented achievement of “evaporative cooling” of molecules, in this case hydroxyl radicals, means that scientists could study quantum effects in chemistry, says physicist Paul S. Julienne at the University of Maryland and the National Institute of Standards & Technology in a commentary about the work. For example, scientists may eventually be able to control chemical reactions by ­changing the molecules’ quantum spin states.

Physicist Jun Ye, graduate student Benjamin K. Stuhl, and colleagues at JILA—a joint institute between NIST and the University of Colorado, Boulder—used evaporative cooling to bring approximately 1 million hydroxyl radicals down to 5 mK.

Both Julienne and Wolfgang Ketterle, a physics professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who shared the 2001 Nobel Prize, say they expect that scientists will soon reach even colder temperatures, perhaps even around 1 µK, where Bose-Einstein behavior comes into play.

Unlike atoms, molecules vibrate and rotate, their inelastic collisions creating a daunting interplay of quantum energy states that interfere with cooling. Although scientists have made advances in cooling molecular gases, the evaporative cooling technique needed to reach temperatures at which Bose-Einstein condensates form was viewed as prohibitively complex.

The researchers broke that barrier by designing a magnetic trap, in which they bombard the molecules with microwave pulses and electric fields, select molecules with higher energies, and allow them to escape the trap.

In this progressive process, which Ketterle calls “really creative,” ever-cooler molecules remained inside the trap until a pool of the supercool molecules remained at the bottom. The authors say the cooling in this experiment was limited only by the sensitivity of their instruments.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting beneath the surface of water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supersensitive crystal may help find dark matter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Collective Vibration In A Protein Crystal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE