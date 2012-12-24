Niacet Will Acquire Kemira Acetates Line

Niacet Corp. has agreed to acquire Kemira’s business in acetate salts and other food and pharmaceutical ingredients for $108 million. The business has annual sales of about $66 million and operates a plant in Tiel, the Netherlands. Family-owned Niacet manufactures similar acetates as well as propionates and monochloroacetic acid for applications including baking and pharmaceuticals at its facility in Niagara Falls, N.Y. Kelly Brannen, Niacet’s comanaging director, says the purchase fulfills the firm’s strategy of becoming a global player in these ingredients.
