Nissan Opens U.S. Battery Plant

Nissan has opened the largest U.S. lithium-ion auto battery plant on the two-year anniversary of the introduction of the Leaf, its all-electric car. The facility, located adjacent to a Leaf assembly plant in Smyrna, Tenn., can produce up to 200,000 batteries annually. The battery and auto plant retooling projects were supported by a $1.4 billion Department of Energy loan guarantee. To date, Nissan has sold 18,000 Leafs to U.S. customers and more than 46,000 worldwide.
