Partnerships Pursue Drug Conjugation

Celgene will make an undisclosed payment and take a stake in Sutro Biopharma as part of a collaboration to develop antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies against two undisclosed disease targets. Sutro, which says it could collect up to $500 million if the programs reach the market, will also manufacture a Celgene antibody. In a separate deal, Shire will work with Arrowhead Research to develop peptide-drug conjugates. In addition to research funding, Arrowhead could earn up to $33 million for each drug candidate developed.
