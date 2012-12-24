Advertisement

Business

Partnerships Pursue Drug Conjugation

by Lisa M. Jarvis
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Celgene will make an undisclosed payment and take a stake in Sutro Biopharma as part of a collaboration to develop antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies against two undisclosed disease targets. Sutro, which says it could collect up to $500 million if the programs reach the market, will also manufacture a Celgene antibody. In a separate deal, Shire will work with Arrowhead Research to develop peptide-drug conjugates. In addition to research funding, Arrowhead could earn up to $33 million for each drug candidate developed.

