Environment

Quotes Of The Year

December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
A look at some of the most intriguing
statements and photos that made it onto our pages in 2012

January 2

“If you’re the boss, and you like to play golf, you will find that the people below you play golf too. And if you’re concerned about safety, they’ll be concerned about safety.”

- Bao-lang Chen, Chairman, Formosa Chemical

January 30

“If you don’t think, and you don’t try, and you don’t test, then everyone just keeps doing the same incremental stuff.”

JANUARY 23
[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
An electron micrograph of a 10-μm-wide cluster of a hybrid material containing CaCO3 and the hydrophobic steroid danazol. The mixture allows for better solubility of the drug.
MAY 14
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sarah Everts/C&EN
Daniel Schildhammer dons an Aouda.X spacesuit prototype for a walk through a cave in the Austrian Alps that serves as a proxy for caves on Mars.
- Ronald S. Oremland, senior scientist, U.S. Geological Survey

February 20

“Where Carl Sagan once stood, a thousand blogs now bloom.”

- Paul Raeburn, 2012 recipient, James T. Grady-James H. Stack award for interpreting chemistry for the public

March 16

“Cancer cells are a bit like dodgy house builders.”

- Nial Wheate, Senior lecturer, University of Sydney, at C&EN’s Materials SCENE

April 16

“One of the best solutions for high oil prices is high oil prices.”

- David Hobbs, chief energy strategist, IHS

April 23

“Good science doesn’t happen when people are keeping their heads down. You need a raucous, rowdy discussion.”

- Francesca T. Grifo, Scientific Integrity Program Director, Union of Concerned Scientists

JUNE 4
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Gaël McGill/Digizyme
An artist’s depiction of the cancer-fighting nanoparticle BIND-014. The particle is built from a copolymer (gray) with targeting ligands on its surface (blue) and the chemotherapeutic agent docetaxel (red) encapsulated at its core.
JULY 16
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sarah Chambers/U.S. Air Force
U.S. team member and silver medalist Sidharth Chand of Detroit Country Day School in Beverly Hills, Mich., prepares for the International Chemistry Olympiad, where high school students compete in exams and laboratory work to test their knowledge in chemistry theory and practice.
October 16

“Back to lab. We have to win the second one!”

- Seungkirl Ahn and Arun Shukla, Assistant Professors in the lab of 2012 Chemistry Nobel Laureate Robert J. Lefkowitz, at CENtral Science blog Terra Sigillata

 

AUGUST 13
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lao Cai/FeatureChina/Newscom
Workers in Beijing wait for orders to destroy a massive pile containing more than 50 tons of confiscated counterfeit pharmaceuticals collected over two years.
SEPTEMBER 10
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Institutes of Health
Studies by the Encode consortium found that “junk” DNA holds regulatory functions in its noncoding regions. Pictured is an artist’s rendering of proteins interacting with genomic DNA unwinding from a chromosome.
October 22

“An entrepreneur has to love, and I do mean love, what they are doing.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
This is a photo of Kathryn Hach and Madeleine Jacobs.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

- Kathryn Hach-Darrow, Cofounder, Hach Chemical Co.

November 5

“My passion for chemistry is gone.”

- “Tom,” unemployed chemist

December 10

“We’re doing science at the speed of science, in a world that runs at the pace of Instagrams.”

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Photo of scoop prints left in martian soil by Curiosity.
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

- John P. Grotzinger, Project Scientist, Curiosity Mars Science Laboratory

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society
