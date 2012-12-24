Quotes Of The Year

An artist’s depiction of the cancer-fighting nanoparticle BIND-014. The particle is built from a copolymer (gray) with targeting ligands on its surface (blue) and the chemotherapeutic agent docetaxel (red) encapsulated at its core.
Credit: Gaël McGill/Digizyme
An artist’s depiction of the cancer-fighting nanoparticle BIND-014. The particle is built from a copolymer (gray) with targeting ligands on its surface (blue) and the chemotherapeutic agent docetaxel (red) encapsulated at its core.
U.S. team member and silver medalist Sidharth Chand of Detroit Country Day School in Beverly Hills, Mich., prepares for the International Chemistry Olympiad, where high school students compete in exams and laboratory work to test their knowledge in chemistry theory and practice.
Credit: Sarah Chambers/U.S. Air Force
U.S. team member and silver medalist Sidharth Chand of Detroit Country Day School in Beverly Hills, Mich., prepares for the International Chemistry Olympiad, where high school students compete in exams and laboratory work to test their knowledge in chemistry theory and practice.
October 16
“Back to lab. We have to win the second one!”
- Seungkirl Ahn and Arun Shukla, Assistant Professors in the lab of 2012 Chemistry Nobel Laureate Robert J. Lefkowitz, at CENtral Science blog Terra Sigillata
Studies by the Encode consortium found that “junk” DNA holds regulatory functions in its noncoding regions. Pictured is an artist’s rendering of proteins interacting with genomic DNA unwinding from a chromosome.
Credit: National Institutes of Health
Studies by the Encode consortium found that “junk” DNA holds regulatory functions in its noncoding regions. Pictured is an artist’s rendering of proteins interacting with genomic DNA unwinding from a chromosome.
October 22
“An entrepreneur has to love, and I do mean love, what they are doing.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter