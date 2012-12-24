Quotes Of The Year

A look at some of the most intriguing

statements and photos that made it onto our pages in 2012

January 2

“If you’re the boss, and you like to play golf, you will find that the people below you play golf too. And if you’re concerned about safety, they’ll be concerned about safety.”

- Bao-lang Chen, Chairman, Formosa Chemical

January 30

“If you don’t think, and you don’t try, and you don’t test, then everyone just keeps doing the same incremental stuff.”

- Ronald S. Oremland, senior scientist, U.S. Geological Survey

February 20

“Where Carl Sagan once stood, a thousand blogs now bloom.”

- Paul Raeburn, 2012 recipient, James T. Grady-James H. Stack award for interpreting chemistry for the public

March 16

“Cancer cells are a bit like dodgy house builders.”

- Nial Wheate, Senior lecturer, University of Sydney, at C&EN’s Materials SCENE

April 16

“One of the best solutions for high oil prices is high oil prices.”

- David Hobbs, chief energy strategist, IHS

April 23

“Good science doesn’t happen when people are keeping their heads down. You need a raucous, rowdy discussion.”

- Francesca T. Grifo, Scientific Integrity Program Director, Union of Concerned Scientists

October 16

“Back to lab. We have to win the second one!”

- Seungkirl Ahn and Arun Shukla, Assistant Professors in the lab of 2012 Chemistry Nobel Laureate Robert J. Lefkowitz, at CENtral Science blog Terra Sigillata

October 22

“An entrepreneur has to love, and I do mean love, what they are doing.”

- Kathryn Hach-Darrow, Cofounder, Hach Chemical Co.

November 5

“My passion for chemistry is gone.”

- “Tom,” unemployed chemist

December 10

“We’re doing science at the speed of science, in a world that runs at the pace of Instagrams.”