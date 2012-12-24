Reverdia Starts Up Succinic Acid Plant

Reverdia has opened what it calls the world’s first large-scale facility to produce succinic acid from renewable raw materials. The sugar-based plant, in Cassano Spinola, Italy, has a capacity of about 10,000 metric tons per year. Reverdia, a joint venture between the European firms DSM and Roquette, touts the low-pH yeast technology being deployed in the new facility. Several other companies are pursuing biobased succinic acid, which can be used to produce polyurethanes, coating resins, and plasticizers.
