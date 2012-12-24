Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Richard J. Engler Nominated To Chemical Safety Board

Labor, environmental leader awaits Senate action on nomination

by Jeff Johnson
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Richard J. Engler, founder and director of the New Jersey Work Environment Council, was nominated by President Barack Obama last week to the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). The board investigates the root cause of chemical plant accidents and has been short of a full complement of five members since September 2011.

Currently CSB has only two board members, and with Engler’s nomination, two nominees await Senate approval. Beth J. Rosenberg, a public health professor at Tufts University School of Medicine was nominated in September.

The nominations are pending before the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee.

“It is critically important that we fill these CSB vacancies so the agency can continue its important work to protect communities and workers from dangerous chemical plant accidents,” says committee member Sen. Frank R. Lautenberg (D-N.J.).

The New Jersey council Engler heads has, since 1986, been an advocate for worker safety and a clean environment, as well as chemical plant security and the elimination of toxic chemicals when possible.

From 1986 to 1996, Engler was legislative director for the New Jersey Industrial Union Council, AFL-CIO. From 1975 to 1985, he directed a Philadelphia area project on occupational safety and health. He began his labor career with the Oil, Chemical & Atomic Workers International Union, an affiliate of AFL-CIO.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate confirms Chemical Safety Board nominees
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Kristen Kulinowski to lead Chemical Safety Board
CSB nominee has strong industry ties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE