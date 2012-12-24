Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

‘Silent Spring’: Reversed Opinion

December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

C &EN proudly features the American Chemical Society’s designation of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” as a National Historic Chemical Landmark (Nov. 26, page 38). The article extols the great, favorable impact that the book launched when it was published 50 years ago.

I am an emeritus member of ACS, and I vividly remember that the then-editor of C&EN published several strongly worded editorials castigating Carson and her “ridiculous” and “absurd” position and allegations! He condemned her for setting back science and chemistry in her “sensational and outlandish opinions!”

ACS 2011 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society’s 2011 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2011 IRS Form 990.”

Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact <a href="mailto:webmaster@acs.org" title="Webmaster">webmaster@acs.org</a>.

All of this serves to further confirm the statement made by another C&EN reader (July 9, page 2). To wit, “I have always been taken aback by the finality of many chemists’ opinions. If we have learned anything, it is that we do not know all the answers, because life structures are very complex.” He went on to add: “How many times in the past 10 years alone have we reversed our original position?”

The turnaround regarding Carson and her publication is a classic example that hits close to home for all of us, ACS included.

I would add that not only chemists and other scientists should heed this admonition, but that politicians should as well.

Edward G. Feldmann
Sarasota, Fla.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

… Others Find It
On Chemical Illiteracy
Maximum Impact?

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE