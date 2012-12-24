Advertisement

Synthesis

Sparking A Memory

December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
ACS 2011 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society’s 2011 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2011 IRS Form 990.”

Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

A couple of years ago I had the pleasure of meeting Kathryn Hach-Darrow at the dedication ceremony of the Hach Hall Chemistry Building on the Iowa State University campus. Her husband Clifford Hach and I were lab mates in 1942–43 in Harvey Diehl’s lab, which was under contract to produce a compound with the oxygen-transfer characteristics of hemoglobin for use in military hospitals.

Cliff and I were both enrolled in undergrad organic chemistry, and we used Diehl’s lab to fulfill our organic lab syntheses requirements by simultaneously producing double quantities of several course assignments, substantially increasing the time available for compensated lab project work.

W. Robert Schwandt
Spokane Valley, Wash.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

