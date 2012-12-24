Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Synthetic Biomarkers Monitor Disease

Peptide-nanoparticle conjugates release reporter ions that can be detected in urine

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

If you can’t find natural biomarkers to monitor a disease, the next best option may be to just make them yourself. A team of researchers led by Sangeeta N. Bhatia of MIT has done just that. They made synthetic biomarkers by attaching mass-encoded peptides to polyethylene glycol-coated iron oxide nanoparticles (Nat. Biotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nbt.2464). The peptides, which are substrates for disease-associated proteases, are tagged with isobaric reporters, which have the same overall mass but produce distinctive fragment ions during mass spectrometry. The proteases cleave the peptides and release the reporters, which can be collected in urine. The isobaric tags make it easy to collect the reporters at a single mass and then differentiate them by their fragmentation spectra. The researchers used the reporters in mouse models for monitoring liver fibrosis, a wound-healing response to chronic liver injury, and for early detection of colorectal cancer. The strategy could be adapted for other diseases by using other scaffolds, targeting other enzyme families, and using other reporters.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE