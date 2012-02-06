ACS Committees Seek Member Input On Policy Statements

Six ACS position statements are set to expire at the end of 2012. Society members are encouraged to review the expiring statements and to offer their thoughts and comments to the ACS committees considering revisions, as well as to provide input on other statements that should be developed or changed. The following are links to the statements up for review:
Comments and suggestions on any of these topics should be submitted to policy@acs.org by March 21. These comments will be shared with the ACS committees responsible for drafting these statements.
