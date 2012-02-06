Tracing A Threat

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09006-cover-Singletoncxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09006-cover-Singletoncxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 6, 2012 Cover

Volume 90, Issue 6

With hopes of thwarting and even deterring a chemical attack, scientists search for the fingerprints of potential threat agents

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 90 | Issue 6
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Forensic Science

Tracing A Threat

With hopes of thwarting and even deterring a chemical attack, scientists search for the fingerprints of potential threat agents

Battery Boom

U.S. lithium-ion battery makers await transportation transformation

Releases Of Dioxins

Analysis that combines amount and potency puts primary metals industry ahead of chemical manufacturing as the main source of dioxin toxicity

  • Environment

    Water Eased Oil Removal in Gulf

    Swirling currents let hydrocarbon-eating microbes feed repeatedly on deep plumes

  • Business

    The Hunt Is On For Hydrochloric Acid

    Buyers and sellers react to supply shortfall for key industrial commodity

  • People

    FASEB At 100

    Federation of scientific societies evolves into a leading advocate for biomedical researchers

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Neuropeptide Signaling Seen In A Different Light

Photoactivated neuropeptides enable researchers to study kinetics of receptor signaling in the brain

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT