ACS Rubber Division Technical Meeting

The American Chemical Society Rubber Division will hold its 181st Technical Meeting & Educational Symposium on April 22–25 at the Crowne Plaza Riverwalk in San Antonio.
Advance registration will begin on Feb. 15 and end on March 30. Technical sessions will cover heat and fluid resistance in chemical processing applications, tire testing, nanocomposites, vibration isolation and testing, and other topics.
Additional details about the technical sessions, courses, and hotel accommodations can be found at www.rubber.org/181-technical-meeting.
