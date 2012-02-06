AkzoNobel Building Brazilian Plant

AkzoNobel plans to invest $105 million to build a new pulp and paper chemicals plant in Maranhão, Brazil. The plant will supply chemicals to a 1.5 million-ton-per-year pulp mill that is being constructed by Suzano Papel e Celulose and is slated to start up by the end of 2013. AkzoNobel operates several paper chemical plants in Brazil and aims to increase revenues in the country from $1.1 billion in 2010 to $2.0 billion by 2015.
