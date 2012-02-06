Ceres Files IPO Worth $132 Million

Ceres, a plant biotechnology start-up, hopes to raise as much as $132 million in an initial public offering of stock, according to filings with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The company has developed dedicated crops for use as bioenergy feedstocks, including sorghum, switchgrass, and miscanthus, using traditional breeding as well as genetic engineering. Monsanto has licensed corn and soybean traits from Ceres and owns a 6.2% stake in the company.
