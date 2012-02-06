Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

DNA Nanostructure Controls Transcription

Opening of tubular nanostructure exposes DNA template, thereby increasing gene transcription

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
When complementary DNA (blue) binds to toehold strands (red), the tubular DNA nanostructure opens, exposing a promoter region and DNA template for replication.
Scheme showing mechanical regulation of DNA transcription by a DNA nanostructure. Complementary DNA (blue) binds to “toehold” strands (red), causing the structure to open and expose the DNA promoter and template for transcription.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
When complementary DNA (blue) binds to toehold strands (red), the tubular DNA nanostructure opens, exposing a promoter region and DNA template for replication.

Japanese scientists have designed a DNA nanostructure that mechanically controls gene transcription (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja2074856). Hiroshi Sugiyama, Masayuki Endo, and coworkers at Kyoto University attached a tubular DNA nanostructure to a double-stranded DNA template containing a promoter region that is enclosed in the tube. The tube also has single-stranded DNA called toehold strands. When complementary DNA binds to these toehold strands, the tube opens, exposing the promoter region and giving RNA polymerase access to the template. With the structure open, the researchers observe a more than fivefold jump in gene transcription, compared with when the structure is closed. Because a low level of transcription occurs even when the tube is closed, the mechanism may not completely block RNA polymerase binding to the template. The system could be used to control the expression of various biological reactions, the researchers note.

