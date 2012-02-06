An Exciting Year Ahead

The American Chemical Society welcomed its new officers during a reception in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18. ACS governance and key staff members mingled with guests from the Washington science establishment and funding agencies. Pictured from left are ACS Treasurer Brian A. Bernstein, ACS Secretary Flint H. Lewis, ACS Immediate Past-President Nancy B. Jackson, ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, ACS President-Elect Marinda Li Wu, ACS Board Chair William F. Carroll Jr., and ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs. During his remarks, Shakhashiri emphasized the importance of outreach and delighted the audience with a chemistry demonstration.
