Environment

Mid-Atlantic Regional Meeting Call For Papers

by Sophie L. Rovner
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
The Maryland Section invites submission of abstracts for the 43rd Mid-Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2012) of the American Chemical Society. The meeting will be held at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), on May 31 through June 2.

The meeting’s technical program will include symposia on topics such as the chemistry of renewable energy, bioanalytical chemistry, carbohydrate and medicinal chemistry, and computational and structural biochemistry. Daniel G. Nocera, recipient of the Maryland Section’s 2012 Remsen Award and professor of energy and of chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will present a plenary lecture on June 1. The meeting will also feature poster sessions and workshops on a variety of topics as well as a vendor exhibition. Educational programming is planned for high school teachers and those in higher education, and the UMBC student member group will host a number of events for undergraduates.

Information on symposia, workshops, social events, lodging, and travel can be found at marmacs.org/2012. Abstracts may be submitted via the meeting website through April 15.

Advance registration for MARM 2012 is available through May 7. Regular registration will continue through the last day of the meeting. Online registration and a list of fees can be found on the “registration” tab at marmacs.org/2012 .

