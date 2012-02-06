Novozymes, Sea6 In Seaweed Alliance

Enzyme producer Novozymes will join India-based Sea6 Energy in a research pact to develop biofuels from seaweed. The firms will study the use of enzymes to convert seaweed carbohydrates to sugar, which can be fermented into ethanol for fuel and chemicals. Other seaweed components would be used in food and fertilizer applications. Sea6 will contribute its offshore seaweed cultivation technology to the effort, while Novozymes will develop the enzymes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter