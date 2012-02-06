Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Good, Old Engineering Concepts

February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

As the article on electrofuels points out, solar fuels are an important goal (C&EN, Nov. 28, 2011, page 36).

Unfortunately, the article includes some simplistic ideas from the community that is chasing them. Those proposing biofuels need to pay more attention to old engineering concepts: scale and throughput.

The article quotes Eric J. Toone, deputy director of ARPA-E, on high-risk investment in fuels based on microbes and bacteria, ideas that have the same problems as fuel produced by algae. In his lecture at the National Academy of Engineering annual meeting in October, Arun Majumdar, the director of ARPA-E, highlighted his agency’s investment in algae for liquid fuel. But he did not mention the many square miles of glass-covered or huge plastic-bag structures that would be required for even modest production volume or the issues in collecting and processing the product.

C&EN also extensively describes the proposals of Sun Catalytix, the company founded by Massachusetts Institute of Technology chemistry professor Daniel G. Nocera that has received support from ARPA-E for its artificial leaf cell that Nocera claims could power a house. He includes individual houses in both the developed and developing worlds, noting that people in the latter are off the electricity grid, separating them according to energy usage.

Let’s take a detailed look at what Nocera said, ignoring the unattractive thought of having a hydrogen compressor, high-pressure tanks, and an expensive fuel cell in every house.

The artificial leaf cell for the average U.S. home is said to be the size of a door, about 2 m2. We’ll make an optimistic assumption for average insolation of 0.7 sun for 12 hours per day, much more than what you would get in Phoenix, a very sunny city (apricus.com/html/solar_collector_insolation.htm).

We also assume a horizontal cell, ignoring the obvious problem of gas separation, which is much easier in a vertical but less absorbent cell. Then factor in an optimistic 10% artificial leaf and current 70% (max) fuel-cell efficiencies (hydrogen.energy.gov). We ignore the commercially available electronics involved for all these systems.

Such a system would provide a small amount of energy:

700 W/m2 × 2 m2 × 12 hours × 10% × 70% = 1.2 kWh per day

That’s only enough to run just a large U.S. refrigerator (1 kWh/day; frigidaire.com) and a few small loads. The average American home uses >20 kWh/day (eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.cfm?id=97&t=3). There is a reason why residential solar-cell installations (15% efficiency) cover most of the roof.

If you are determined to make hydrogen from sunlight—not a bad idea—pay attention to the KISS principle and consider conventional polysilicon solar cells (15% efficiency) that feed power into a centrally located industrial-scale electrolyzer (70% efficiency; NREL/FS-560-36705, September 2004). This uses off-the-shelf low-maintenance equipment with a lifetime of at least a couple of decades. These solar cells will provide hydrogen generation that is greater than 10% efficient.

And if you live in much of the developed world, you won’t have to worry about the water in the cells on your roof freezing in the winter and breaking them. People off the grid already use a simple, cheap, and efficient storage device for solar-cell power. A typical deep-cycle battery has a usable capacity of 0.5–1.0 kWh (solarelectric.com/cosuagmba.html).

By Edwin A. Chandross
Murray Hill, N.J.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Editorial: What price for clean hydrogen?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Giant solar farm planned for Nevada
A Perspective On Feedstock

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE